BHP Q2 Copper Production Up, Petroleum Dips; Sees Slightly Higher Volume In FY20

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter copper production grew 9 percent from last year to 455 thousand tonnes. Petroleum production, meanwhile, dropped 6 percent year-over-year to 28 Mmboe.

Iron ore production increased 4 percent to 60 million tonnes.

For the first half, Group copper equivalent production was broadly unchanged.

Looking ahead, Mike Henry, who assumed the role of BHP Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director on January 1, said, "Production and cost guidance is unchanged, and we remain on track to deliver slightly higher production than last year. Our six major development projects are progressing well, and we continue to advance our exploration programs in petroleum and copper."

