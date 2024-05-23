BHP Proposes Final Offer for Anglo American

BHP Group (BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has submitted a final revised all-share offer for Anglo American plc, proposing a significant increase from their first proposal. Shareholders of Anglo American would receive 0.8860 BHP shares for each of their shares, owning approximately 17.8% of the combined entity, valued at £31.11 per Anglo American share based on recent closing prices. This proposal, representing a 47% premium over the undisturbed share price, is subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals.

