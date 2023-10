SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX is prepared to wait a decade or more for the right buying opportunity at the right price, Chief Development Officer Johan van Jaarsveld said on Thursday in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; +61477406822; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.