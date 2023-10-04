News & Insights

BHP

BHP prepared to be patient for right investment deal -executive

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 04, 2023 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

By Melanie Burton

SYDNEY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group BHP.AX is prepared to wait a decade or more to ensure investment deals are done at the right price, Chief Development Officer Johan van Jaarsveld said on Thursday in Melbourne.

BHP would only pursue deals if they created value for shareholders, and in a boom-bust industry like mining, this meant patiently waiting for the right buying opportunity, according to Jaarsveld.

"This is a cyclical industry, and you sometimes are going to have to wait for 10 years or may be more to get the right opportunity at the right price."

In the meantime Jaarsveld said the Australian-listed miner would focus on making its mines more productive.

"If we can save 10% of our cost base, that's $20 billion in value that's under our control. The last time someone created $20 billion with an M&A deal - I’d like them to tell me when it was."

While lots of money would be made in the lithium over the next few years, BHP was not invested in the sector because the long-term margins were not sufficient, he added.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton, writing by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sonali Paul)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; +61477406822; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.