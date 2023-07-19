BHP posts record high full-year iron ore production

Adds details on outlook and results in paragraphs 3-4

July 20 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Thursday reported its highest ever annual iron ore production, while also posting a 1.4% rise in quarterly production of the steelmaking ingredient, helped in part by improved supply chain performance at its Western Australia operations.

The world's largest listed miner said iron ore production from Western Australia, on a 100% basis, was 72.7 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to June 30, missing Visible Alpha estimates of 73 Mt, according to UBS.

BHP expects fiscal 2024 output for Western Australia iron ore between 282 Mt and 294 Mt, compared with annual production of 285.3 Mt for fiscal 2023.

The company, which completed the $6.4 billion takeover of OZ Minerals in May, said copper production rose 3.1% to 476.2 thousand tonnes for the quarter.

