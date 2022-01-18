BHP posts 5% jump in second-quarter iron ore output

BHP

BHP Group on Wednesday reported a 5% rise in iron ore production for the second quarter, driven by strong performance at its Jimblebar mine and ramped up production at South Flank in Western Australia.

Iron ore production from Western Australia was 73.9 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months ended December, up from 70.4 Mt a year ago, the miner said.

