BHP opens investigation into fire at Escondida copper mine in Chile, activates emergency protocol

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 08, 2023 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Australian mining group BHP BHP.AX said Thursday it had opened an investigation into a fire at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the largest copper deposit in the world.

In a video seen by Reuters, flames were seen on conveyer belt in the mine's operations.

The miner activated emergency protocol after the fire broke out early Wednesday morning. The company did not say whether the fire affected production.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alexander VIllegas)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
