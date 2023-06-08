BHP opens investigation into fire at Escondida copper mine in Chile, activates emergency protocol

SANTIAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Australian mining group BHP BHP.AX said Thursday it had opened an investigation into a fire at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the largest copper deposit in the world.

In a video seen by Reuters, flames were seen on conveyer belt in the mine's operations.

The miner activated emergency protocol after the fire broke out early Wednesday morning. The company did not say whether the fire affected production.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alexander VIllegas)

