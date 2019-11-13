BHP names Mike Henry as new CEO after Mackenzie retires

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

BHP Group Ltd said on Thursday that Mike Henry will replace Andrew Mackenzie as the company's chief executive officer at the start of next year.

The world's biggest miner said Mackenzie will retire on Dec. 31, and Henry will take over from Jan. 1, 2020. (https://reut.rs/2Oayy1K)

