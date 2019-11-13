BHP names Mike Henry as new CEO after Mackenzie retires

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX said on Thursday that Mike Henry will replace Andrew Mackenzie as the company's chief executive officer at the start of next year.

The world's biggest miner said Mackenzie will retire on Dec. 31, and Henry will take over from Jan. 1, 2020. (https://reut.rs/2Oayy1K)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

