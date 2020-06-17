BHP Names David Lamont CFO, Succeeding Peter Beaven, Effective Dec. 1

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian miner BHP Group Plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced Wednesday the appointment of David Lamont as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1. As CFO, he will also join BHP's Executive Leadership Team.

Lamont succeeds Peter Beaven, who will continue as CFO until November 30., and will support with handover into early 2021, after which he will leave BHP.

Lamont has been the CFO of biotech company CSL Limited since January 2016. Prior to joining CSL, he was the CFO and an Executive Director at MMG from 2010.

Between 2001 and 2006, Lamont held senior roles at BHP, including CFO of Carbon Steel Materials and Energy Coal businesses.

