BHP

BHP moves closer to scrapping dual listing

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A proposal to scrap BHP Group's dual listing won approval from shareholders of its Australian entity on Thursday, proxy vote counts showed.

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A proposal to scrap BHP Group's dual listing won approval from shareholders of its Australian entity BHP.AX on Thursday, proxy vote counts showed.

The proposal won support of more than 96% of proxy votes counted during a shareholder meeting.

The company can proceed with the plan if shareholders of London-listed BHP Group BHPB.L also approve it at a meeting later in the day.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by David Goodman )

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters