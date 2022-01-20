BHP moves closer to scrapping dual listing

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A proposal to scrap BHP Group's dual listing won approval from shareholders of its Australian entity BHP.AX on Thursday, proxy vote counts showed.

The proposal won support of more than 96% of proxy votes counted during a shareholder meeting.

The company can proceed with the plan if shareholders of London-listed BHP Group BHPB.L also approve it at a meeting later in the day.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by David Goodman )

