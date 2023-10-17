BHP iron ore output falls, to sell two Queensland coal mines to Whitehaven

To sell Blackwater, Daunia mines to Whitehaven

Q1 WAIO 100% basis output falls ~4%

Q1 copper output up 11%

FY24 output guidance unchanged

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Wednesday reported a near 4% drop in first-quarter iron ore production and announced the sale of its two Queensland coal mines to Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX.

Whitehaven emerged as the winner in an auction for Daunia and Blackwater mines, the world's largest listed miner said, but did not provide further details.

Analysts have valued the two coal mines above $3 billion, and expect Whitehaven to fund over half of the deal in cash.

BHP stared the process to divest the two coal mines - which it owns in partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi Development Corp - earlier this year as it shifts towards future-facing commodities like copper.

Iron ore production from Western Australia on a 100% basis fell to 69.4 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to Sept. 30 due to maintenance activity at the Central Pilbara hub from 72.1 Mt a year earlier, BHP said.

That compares with a Visible Alpha consensus of 74 Mt, according to UBS.

BHP maintained its fiscal 2024 output estimates for Western Australia iron ore at between 282 Mt to 294 Mt and reaffirmed production ramp up at South Flank to reach full capacity of 80 million tonnes per year by its fiscal year.

Copper output jumped 11% to 457,000 tonnes during the quarter on strong production across its operations. The miner left its fiscal 2024 output forecast unchanged at between 1,720 kt and 1,910 kt.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX, the world's largest iron ore producer, on Monday reported a 1.2% rise in quarterly shipments on ramp up of its latest Gudai-Darri mine, but cut its annual estimate for the Canadian iron ore business due to operational failures.

