BHP HY Profit Climbs; To Pay Interim Dividend Of US$7.6 Bln

(RTTNews) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the half year ended 31 December 2021 climbed to US$9.44 billion or 186.2 US cents per share from US$3.88 billion or 76.5 US cents per share in the same period last year.

Profit from operations was US$14.85 billion up from US$9.89 billion in the previous year, as a result of higher sales prices across major commodities, near record production at WAIO and higher concentrate sales at Spence, and favourable exchange rate movements. It was partially offset by the impacts from planned maintenance across a number of our assets, expected copper grade decline at Escondida, significant wet weather at Queensland Coal and inflationary pressures, including higher fuel, energy and consumable prices.

Underlying attributable profit was US$10.7 billion up 77% from the prior period for total operations.

Revenue for the period grew to US$30.53 billion from US$24.04 billion in the prior year.

The company said it is on track to achieve its five-year target to reduce fiscal year 2022 fresh water withdrawal by 15 percent from fiscal year 2017 levels.

The company said it will pay an interim dividend of US$1.50 per share or US$7.6 billion, including an additional amount of US$2.7 billion above the minimum payout policy.

