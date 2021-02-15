BHP half-year profit jumps 16%

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L on Tuesday reported a 16.4% jump in first-half profit as top metals consumer China's steady appetite for iron ore to support its infrastructure push kept prices elevated.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to $6.04 billion from $5.19 billion last year. It missed a consensus of $6.33 billion, however, from 17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.