BHP

BHP half-year profit jumps 16%

Contributors
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group, on Tuesday reported a 16.4% jump in first-half profit as top metals consumer China's steady appetite for iron ore to support its infrastructure push kept prices elevated.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L on Tuesday reported a 16.4% jump in first-half profit as top metals consumer China's steady appetite for iron ore to support its infrastructure push kept prices elevated.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the six months ended Dec. 31 rose to $6.04 billion from $5.19 billion last year. It missed a consensus of $6.33 billion, however, from 17 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma Financial.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More