BHP H1 Attributable Profit Down, Revenue Rises; Declares Dividend; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Plc. (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported Tuesday that its first-half attributable profit was $3.88 billion, down 20 percent from last year's $4.88 billion. Basic earnings per share were 76.6 cents, down from last year's 96.3 cents.

The latest results included an exceptional loss of $2.2 billion mainly related to the impairments of New South Wales Energy Coal or NSWEC and associated deferred tax assets, and Cerrejón.

Underlying attributable profit was $6.0 billion, compared to $5.19 billion a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 119.4 cents, compared to 102.6 cents last year.

Profit from operations of $9.75 billion climbed 17 percent from prior year's $8.31 billion.

Underlying EBITDA was $14.7 billion at a margin of 59 percent, up 21 percent from prior year's $12.08 billion.

Total revenue was $25.64 billion, higher than $22.29 billion a year ago.

Group copper equivalent production was broadly flat in the December 2020 half year.

Further, the company said its Board has determined to pay an interim dividend of $1.01 per share or $5.1 billion, equivalent to an 85 percent payout ratio on an underlying basis.

In Australia, BHP shares were trading at A$47, up 2.73 percent.

