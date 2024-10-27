News & Insights

BHP Group’s Landmark Settlement for Samarco Dam Disaster

October 27, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd has reached a final settlement with Brazilian authorities over the 2015 Samarco dam disaster, committing R$170 billion (US$31.7 billion) for reparations. This settlement aims to address environmental and community impacts, with funds allocated for health, economic recovery, infrastructure, and specific compensations for affected groups. The agreement marks a significant step towards resolving claims and supporting the recovery of affected areas.

