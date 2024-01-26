News & Insights

BHP Group's Brazil unit to review court decision on $31.53 bln Fundao dam claim

January 26, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Friday its Brazilian unit would review a decision from the Federal Court of Brazil regarding a government claim of 155 billion Brazilian reais ($31.53 billion) over the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam owned by Samarco.

The company said in a statement that BHP Brasil had not been served with a decision by the Brazilian court and it would review its implication, the potential for an appeal and any potential impact to the Group's provision related to the dam's failure.

The court has issued an interlocutory decision ordering miners Vale VALE3.SA, BHP and their joint venture Samarco to pay 47.6 billion reais ($9.67 billion) in collective moral damages for the 2015 tailings dam burst that killed 19 people and led to severe pollution of the Rio Doce river.

This is one of the categories of damages sought in the $31.53 billion claim by the Federal Public Prosecution Office.

