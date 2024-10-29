BHP Group’s Annual Meeting Highlights Strategic Outlook

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Ltd is hosting its Annual General Meeting in Brisbane, Australia, with key addresses from the CEO and Chair. The meeting is set to provide insights into the company’s strategic direction and future plans, potentially impacting investor sentiment. This event is a focal point for stakeholders interested in BHP’s performance and outlook.

