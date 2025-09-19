BHP Group Set To Appoint Geraldine Slattery As First Female CEO In 140-year History: Report

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Ltd. (BHP, BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL), the world's largest mining company, is set to appoint Geraldine Slattery as its first female Chief Executive Officer in its 140-year history, according a Financial Times report on Friday.

Slattery is said to have edging out few other internal candidates to emerge as a leading candidate to succeed Mike Henry, who is expected to step down by mid-2026 after five years at the helm.

Slattery currently serves as President of BHP Australia. Prior to her current role, Geraldine was President of the BHP Petroleum business headquartered in the US with Assets across the Americas, Caribbean, Australia and North Africa. She initially worked for blood plasma company CSL before joining BHP.

In her 30 year carrier with BHP, Geraldine has progressively taken on more complex technical, commercial and business leadership roles in Australia, the UK and the Americas. She also has extensive experience of working with partners, communities and governments in diverse jurisdictions.

Geraldine began her career in project engineering roles in Europe and Australia, within the refining and pharmaceutical sectors.

According to the report, other contenders in the race for the top job were Chief Financial Officer Vandita Pant, Chief Commercial Officer Ragnar Udd and Brandon Craig, BHP's head of the Americas.

