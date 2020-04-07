BHP Group says 'small number' of COVID-19 cases among staff but no hit to operations

April 8 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHPB.L, BHP.AX said on Wednesday that a "small number" of its total workforce had been confirmed with COVID-19, but it had not impacted operations at any of its operations.

"There has not been any broader transmission from these cases to other workers, or any impact on sites or operations," the world's biggest miner said in a statement on its website.

It did not specify the number of cases among employees, but said all those who tested positive are recovering well.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

