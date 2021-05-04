US Markets
BHP

BHP Group reports first oil production at Ruby project in Trinidad and Tobago

Contributor
Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Australian miner BHP Group Ltd said on Wednesday it had achieved first oil production from its Ruby project, located off the shore of Trinidad and Tobago.

The development consists of both oil and gas production wells and is expected to produce 16,000 gross barrels of oil per day after completion, the company said in a statement.

The project is among a portfolio of petroleum projects owned by the world's largest listed miner that includes the Bass Strait operation off of Australia, that it co-owns with a unit of oil giant ExxonMobil.

BHP, which owns a 68.46% stake in the Ruby project, said it is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

