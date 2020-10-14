BHP Group receives deferment requests from Chinese coal customers

MELBOURNE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX has received deferment requests from Chinese coal customers, chairman Ken MacKenzie said on Wednesday, after reports that China had put a freeze on accepting Australian coal imports amid trade tensions between the two countries.

"We understand there may be some new developments relating to how China plans and moderates imports versus its own domestic coal production," MacKenzie told reporters.

"Our commercial team has recently received deferment requests," he told a briefing after the miner's annual general meeting, adding "It would be concerning if the rumours were true."

