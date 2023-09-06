BHP Group Prices $4.75 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Bonds - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BHP Group Limited (BHP) said it has conducted a bond offer and successfully priced $4.75 billion of senior unsecured bonds in the US market. The bonds will be issued by BHP Billiton Finance USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP. The offer comprises five tranches of bonds, and will be guaranteed by BHP.

BHP plans to use the proceeds from the bonds, together with cash on hand, to repay the acquisition facility used for the acquisition of OZ Minerals Ltd and for other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.