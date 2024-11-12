BHP Group price target raised to 2,500 GBp from 2,400 GBp at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on BHP Group (BHP) to 2,500 GBp from 2,400 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BHP:
- Vale reaches settlement with Brazil for full reparation of Fundao dam collapse
- BHP Group price target raised to 2,000 GBp from 1,900 GBp at Berenberg
- BHP Faces Legal Battle in UK over Brazil Tragedy
- BHP Group price target raised to 2,550 GBp from 2,500 GBp at JPMorgan
- BHP Group reports Q1 copper output at 476.3kt, up 4% from last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.