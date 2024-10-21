BHP Group price target raised to 2,000 GBp from 1,900 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg raised the firm’s price target on BHP Group (BHP) to 2,000 GBp from 1,900 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
