BHP Group price target lowered to 2,490 GBp from 2,550 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Dominic O’Kane lowered the firm’s price target on BHP Group (BHP) to 2,490 GBp from 2,550 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
