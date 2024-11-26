BHP Group price target lowered to 2,430 GBp from 2,500 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ian Rossouw lowered the firm’s price target on BHP Group (BHP) to 2,430 GBp from 2,500 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
