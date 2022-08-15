BHP Group posts 26% rise in annual profit

BHP

BHP Group Ltd said on Tuesday its annual profit rose 26%, helped by record sales at its Western Australian iron ore operations and strong commodity prices, and declared a slightly lower dividend than last year.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 rose to $21.32 billion from $16.99 billion a year earlier, BHP said, beating a consensus estimate of $20.89 billion compiled by Vuma Financial.

The miner's final dividend was $1.75 per share, down from a record of $2 per share last year.

