BHP Group Plc (BBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

BHP Group Plc (BBL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 83.64% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBL was $65.91, representing a -1.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.03 and a 178.8% increase over the 52 week low of $23.64.

BBL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). Zacks Investment Research reports BBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 68.58%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an increase of 43.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBL at 10000%.

