BHP Group Negotiates Samarco Dam Settlement in Brazil

BHP Group Ltd is engaged in ongoing negotiations with Brazilian authorities to settle claims related to the 2015 Samarco dam failure, with a proposed total settlement value of approximately R$170 billion (US$31.7 billion). The settlement aims to compensate affected communities and includes provisions for environmental remediation and socio-economic programs. Final agreement terms are still under discussion and require approvals from relevant parties.

