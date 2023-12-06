News & Insights

BHP

BHP Group names Vandita Pant as new finance head

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2023 — 05:54 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton and Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Adds details

MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Thursday it has appointed Vandita Pant as its new chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Pant, based in Singapore as chief commercial officer, joined BHP in 2016 and has previous experience in banking roles across India, Singapore, Japan and the United Kingdom including with ABN Amro ABNd.AS and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Current Chief Financial Officer David Lamont will remain with BHP until February 2025 as a senior executive officer in an advisory and projects capacity, reporting directly to CEO Mike Henry.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Chris Reese)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.