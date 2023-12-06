BHP Group names Vandita Pant as new finance head

Adds details

MELBOURNE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX said on Thursday it has appointed Vandita Pant as its new chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Pant, based in Singapore as chief commercial officer, joined BHP in 2016 and has previous experience in banking roles across India, Singapore, Japan and the United Kingdom including with ABN Amro ABNd.AS and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Current Chief Financial Officer David Lamont will remain with BHP until February 2025 as a senior executive officer in an advisory and projects capacity, reporting directly to CEO Mike Henry.

