BHP Group (LSE:BHP) Price Target Increased by 10.57% to 2,537.99

The average one-year price target for BHP Group (LSE:BHP) has been revised to 2,537.99 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.57% from the prior estimate of 2,295.36 GBX dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,665.70 GBX to a high of 3,181.95 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.37% from the latest reported closing price of 2,654.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 21.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHP is 0.67%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.45% to 399,308K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,168K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,318K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 12.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,943K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,076K shares , representing an increase of 38.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 63.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 33,132K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,460K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 2.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 17,276K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,178K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 2.43% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 14,262K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,473K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 6.19% over the last quarter.

