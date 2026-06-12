Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BHP (BHP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BHP is one of 248 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BHP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHP's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BHP has returned about 45.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 12.2% on average. This means that BHP is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Minerals Technologies (MTX) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.8%.

For Minerals Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BHP is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 72 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.8% this year, meaning that BHP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Minerals Technologies falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.3%.

BHP and Minerals Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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