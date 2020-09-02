BHP Group Limited (BHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

BHP Group Limited (BHP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.38% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHP was $56.79, representing a -2.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.35 and a 90.7% increase over the 52 week low of $29.78.

BHP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). Zacks Investment Research reports BHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.31%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BHP as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBAX)

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP)

iShares, Inc. (PICK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PICK with an increase of 35.73% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of BHP at 8.4%.

