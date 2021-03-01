BHP Group Limited (BHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

BHP Group Limited (BHP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 83.64% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHP was $75.91, representing a -5.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.49 and a 154.9% increase over the 52 week low of $29.78.

BHP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). Zacks Investment Research reports BHP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 69.27%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BHP as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA)

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

iShares, Inc. (PICK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BATT with an increase of 55.01% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of BHP at 9.73%.

