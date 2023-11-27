BHP Group Limited - ADR (BHP) Price Target Increased by 6.66% to 63.38

The average one-year price target for BHP Group Limited - ADR (NYSE:BHP) has been revised to 63.38 / share. This is an increase of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 59.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.75 to a high of 80.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.21% from the latest reported closing price of 62.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1283 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHP is 0.54%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 331,453K shares. The put/call ratio of BHP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,228K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,436K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 1.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39,881K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,618K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 5.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 27,614K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,119K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 19,313K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,566K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 1.78% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 16,478K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,896K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHP by 2.44% over the last quarter.

BHP Group Background Information

BHP Group Limited is an Australian multinational mining, metals, natural gas petroleum public company that is headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The Broken Hill Proprietary Company was founded on 16 July 1885 in the mining town of Silverton, New South Wales.

