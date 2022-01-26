BHP Group gets UK court nod for scrapping dual listing

Jan 27 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, BHPB.L on Thursday said a United Kingdom court approved its listing unification plans that would see the miner exit the FTSE 100 index .FTSE in favour of being listed in only Australia.

