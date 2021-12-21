BHP Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BBL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BHP Group plc (Symbol: BBL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.54, changing hands as high as $58.92 per share. BHP Group plc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.50 per share, with $68.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.77.

