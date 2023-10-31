BHP Group (BHPLF) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 30.66

The average one-year price target for BHP Group (OTC:BHPLF) has been revised to 30.66 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 29.09 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.93 to a high of 40.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.25% from the latest reported closing price of 29.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in BHP Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHPLF is 0.52%, a decrease of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 65K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 54.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHPLF by 34.67% over the last quarter.

