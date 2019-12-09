BHP Group (BHP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.39, changing hands as high as $52.57 per share. BHP Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHP's low point in its 52 week range is $44.28 per share, with $59.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.56.

