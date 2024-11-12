BHP Group Awards Shares to Top Executives

News & Insights

BHP Group Ltd (AU:BHP) has released an update.

BHP Group Limited has announced significant awards under its incentive plans to key executives, including CEO Mike Henry and CFO Vandita Pant, with grants totaling over 462,000 shares. These awards, which include Long Term Incentive Plan and Cash and Deferred Plan awards, are conditional upon meeting certain service and performance criteria. The transactions were conducted on the Australian Securities Exchange and highlight BHP’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

