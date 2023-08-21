News & Insights

BHP Group annual profit plunges 37% on weak commodity prices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 21, 2023 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Tuesday reported its lowest annual profit in three years as prices for its key commodities including iron ore and copper slipped from multi-year highs touched during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to weak demand.

Prices for iron ore, BHP's top revenue-generating commodity, retreated from peaks scaled over the past two years owing to a weak Chinese economy and factory activity, with surging costs and a tight labour market in Australia further hurting earnings.

Underlying attributable profit for the year ended June 30 fell to $13.42 billion from $21.32 billion a year earlier, marginally missing a Refinitiv estimate of $13.89 billion.

The world's largest listed miner declared a final dividend of $0.80 per share, down from $1.75 per share a year ago.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

