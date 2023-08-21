BHP Group annual profit plunges 37% on weak commodity prices

Recasts paragraph 1 with profit milestone, and context in paragraph 2

Aug 22 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Tuesday reported its lowest annual profit in three years as prices for its key commodities including iron ore and copper slipped from multi-year highs touched during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to weak demand.

Prices for iron ore, BHP's top revenue-generating commodity, retreated from peaks scaled over the past two years owing to a weak Chinese economy and factory activity, with surging costs and a tight labour market in Australia further hurting earnings.

Underlying attributable profit for the year ended June 30 fell to $13.42 billion from $21.32 billion a year earlier, marginally missing a Refinitiv estimate of $13.89 billion.

The world's largest listed miner declared a final dividend of $0.80 per share, down from $1.75 per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

