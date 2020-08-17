BHP

BHP full-year profit falls 4% on pandemic hit

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Melanie Burton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group's annual profit dipped 4.3% on Tuesday, as disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed firm iron ore prices and signs of a rebound in demand from top consumer China.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group's BHP.AX, BHPB.L annual profit dipped 4.3% on Tuesday, as disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed firm iron ore prices and signs of a rebound in demand from top consumer China.

Underlying profit attributable from continuing operations for the year ended June 30 fell to $9.06 billion from $9.47 billion a year earlier, missing estimates of $9.42 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The world's biggest listed miner declared a final dividend of 55 cents per share, down from 78 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters