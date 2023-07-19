BHP fourth-quarter iron ore production rises 1.4%

News & Insights

July 19, 2023 — 06:34 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand and Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

July 20 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Thursday reported a 1.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore production, helped in part by strong performance at its Western Australia mines.

The world's largest listed miner said iron ore production from Western Australia, on a 100% basis, was 72.7 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to June 30, up from 71.7 Mt a year earlier.

That missed Visible Alpha estimates of 73 Mt, according to UBS.

