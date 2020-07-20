BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output rises 7%, 2021 outlook misses estimate

July 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L on Tuesday reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore production, led by a rebound in demand from top consumer China after coronavirus-driven disruptions.

The world's largest listed miner said it produced 76 million tonnes (Mt) of iron ore in the three months ended June 30, up from 71 Mt a year earlier.

BHP said it expects to produce between 276 Mt and 286 Mt of iron ore next year, missing a UBS forecast of 287.5 Mt.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

