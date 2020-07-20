BHP

BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output rises 7%, 2021 outlook misses estimate

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

BHP Group on Tuesday reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore production, led by a rebound in demand from top consumer China after coronavirus-driven disruptions.

July 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L on Tuesday reported a 7% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore production, led by a rebound in demand from top consumer China after coronavirus-driven disruptions.

The world's largest listed miner said it produced 76 million tonnes (Mt) of iron ore in the three months ended June 30, up from 71 Mt a year earlier.

BHP said it expects to produce between 276 Mt and 286 Mt of iron ore next year, missing a UBS forecast of 287.5 Mt.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters