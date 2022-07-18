BHP

BHP fourth-quarter iron ore output falls

BHP Group on Tuesday posted a 1.5% drop in fourth-quarter iron ore production, driven by labour shortages due to COVID-19.

The world's largest miner by market value said production of iron ore from Western Australia came in at 71.7 million tonnes (Mt) in the three months to June 30, down from 72.8 Mt a year earlier.

