BHP forecasts record annual iron ore output as Samarco ops restart

Jan 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, BHP.L on Wednesday forecast record iron ore production for fiscal 2021, as the world's biggest listed miner looks to cash in on high prices for the commodity following restart of its Brazilian operations.

The company resumed production at its Samarco plant with joint venture partner Vale SA VALE3.SA in December, five years after a dam disaster led to suspension of activities at the site and multiple legal cases.

BHP said it expects to produce 245 million tonnes to 255 million tonnes of iron ore in fiscal 2021, up from its previous forecast of 244 million tonnes to 253 million tonnes.

Like its peers, BHP has gained from China's steady appetite for the steel-making commodity and said its Western Australia iron ore output rose 3.5% to 70.4 Mt for the quarter ended Dec. 31. UBS had estimated the output at 70.7 Mt.

Earlier this week, peer Rio Tinto RIO.AX logged a jump in iron ore shipments and said industrial activity in China had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Iron ore last month breached the 1,000 yuan ($154.04) per tonne level for the first time on supply concerns and as commodity-intensive stimulus measures in China fuelled demand, sending BHP and Rio's share prices to record highs.

However, BHP warned of an impairment charge of between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion in its half-yearly results for fiscal 2021, related to its assets at New South Wales Energy Coal, which includes Mt Arthur coal mine.

