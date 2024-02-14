News & Insights

BHP flags one-off charges from nickel operations, Samarco dam failure

February 14, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX will record a $2.5 billion non-cash impairment charge for its Western Australia Nickel business and another $3.2 billion in relation to its Samarco dam failure, the miner said on Thursday.

"Due to the deterioration in the short-term and medium-term outlook for nickel, BHP has lowered its nickel price assumptions," the miner said.

"In addition, capital costs for Western Australia Nickel have increased due to inflation."

BHP, which is set to report its first-half results on Tuesday, Feb. 20, said BHP Brasil's provision for the Samarco dam failure will be $6.5 billion as at Dec. 31, 2023.

