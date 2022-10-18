BHP first-quarter iron ore production up on strong Western Australia mine activity

Oct 19 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX on Wednesday reported iron ore production rose 2% in the first quarter on the back of strong activity from its Western Australia mines amid lower COVID-19 related impacts and strong supply chain performance.

The world's largest miner said iron ore production from Western Australia was 72.1 million tonnes (mt) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with 70.6 million tonnes a year ago and a UBS estimate of 72 mt.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

