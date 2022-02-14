BHP

BHP first-half profit jumps 57%

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BHP Group reported a 56.8% rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, helped by higher prices of commodities, even as the rate of earnings growth slowed sequentially following a cutback in iron ore demand from top consumer China.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX reported a 56.8% rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, helped by higher prices of commodities, even as the rate of earnings growth slowed sequentially following a cutback in iron ore demand from top consumer China.

The company's underlying profit attributable from continuing operations was $9.72 billion for the six months ending Dec. 31, compared with $6.20 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com; Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters