BHP first-half profit jumps 57%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - BHP Group BHP.AX reported a 56.8% rise in first-half profit on Tuesday, helped by higher prices of commodities, even as the rate of earnings growth slowed sequentially following a cutback in iron ore demand from top consumer China.

The company's underlying profit attributable from continuing operations was $9.72 billion for the six months ending Dec. 31, compared with $6.20 billion a year earlier.

