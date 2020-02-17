BHP first-half profit jumps 39%

The world's biggest miner, BHP Group, reported on Tuesday a 39% jump in half-year profit, supported by an uptick in Chinese demand and high iron ore prices.

Underlying profit rose to $5.19 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31 from $3.73 billion a year earlier.

The company also declared an interim dividend of $0.65 per share.

