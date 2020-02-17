BHP first-half profit jumps 39%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The world's biggest miner, BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L, reported on Tuesday a 39% jump in half-year profit, supported by an uptick in Chinese demand and high iron ore prices.

Underlying profit rose to $5.19 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31 from $3.73 billion a year earlier.

The company also declared an interim dividend of $0.65 per share.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 749 1637))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.